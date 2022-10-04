Anti-Taliban group claims takeover of northern Afghanistan district

NAN: The National Resistance Front (NRF) announced late Monday that its forces had conquered the Shekay district of Badakshan province. This was the first time an anti-Taliban armed group had claimed control of a district since the Taliban’s return to power last year. With 620 square kilometres of area and a population of more than 31,000, the strategic district of Shekay is located on the border of Afghanistan and Tajikistan. The Taliban district governor was arrested, along with 10 other members of the Taliban, NRF spokesperson Sebghatullah Ahmadi said in a statement. Click here to read more (external link).

