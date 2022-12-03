Anti-Pakistani Militants Find ‘Strategic Depth’ in Afghanistan

Michael Hughes: General Mirza Aslam Beg as a chief instructor at the National Defense College during the early 1980s allegedly first articulated Pakistan’s version of the military doctrine known as “strategic depth,” which posits Islamabad’s hegemony in Afghanistan as critical in case of war with India. Many in Rawalpindi felt the Taliban seizing Kabul (again) was crucial in fulfilling this vision, although within the past week alone it appears Pakistan has become yet another victim of the law of unintended consequences. Click here to read more.