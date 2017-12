Tolo News: Afghan security forces have arrested at least twelve militants, eleven Chechens and one Azerbaijani, who reportedly entered the Logar area to train Taliban fighters, local officials said on Sunday. The arrests were made ten days ago in the Azra district of the province, said the officials. The detainees among them women and children have been transferred to Kabul, Logar governor, Haleem Fedayee said. Click here to read more (external link).

More Security News