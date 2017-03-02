ANSF Deal Major Blow to Taliban in Laghman, 20 Fighters Killed

Tolo News: Afghan security forces dealt a major blow to the Taliban after its fighters on Tuesday launched an offensive on Mehterlam, the provincial capital of Laghman, ANSF officials there said on Thursday. The latest fighting follows increased attacks by the militants on various checkpoints in Mehterlam. Some of the checkpoints initially fell to the Taliban. Provincial governor Abdul Jabbar Naeemi later said that the ANSF managed to recapture the fallen checkpoints from the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

