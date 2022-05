8am: Local sources in Baghlan province have confirmed that the Taliban rebels continue harassing the innocent residents and they try to use any possible oppression against the localities in Andarab district of the province. Sources told Hasht-e Subh that the Taliban rebels have taken away two teachers named Bashir, Muslim, and Sibghatullah Andarabi, a student, with them to an unknown location. Click here to read more (external link).