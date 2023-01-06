Anas Haqqani to Prince Harry: ‘History will remember your atrocities’

Ariana: Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban], condemning UK Prince Harry’s statement on killing people during his mission in Afghanistan, said that those who were killed were not “chess pieces” but they were humans. In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex has said that he killed 25 people during his second tour in Afghanistan and that he didn’t see them as human beings but as “chess pieces,” according to British media reports. A British Army Major has meanwhile said that Prince Harry has put the security of the Royal Family at risk with his boast about killing 25 people in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).