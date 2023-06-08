Amnesty Intl Says Taliban Guilty of a ‘War Crime’

Tolo News: The “Taliban” have committed the war crime of collective punishment against civilians in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province, Amnesty International said in a new report published on Thursday. “Civilians targeted with torture and unlawful killings; detainees subjected to extrajudicial executions, mass arbitrary arrests and detention intended to intimidate local population. Thousands of people are being swept up in the Taliban’s continued oppression,” the report reads. “In Panjshir, the Taliban’s cruel tactic of targeting civilians due to suspicion of their affiliation with the NRF is causing widespread misery and fear,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General. Click here to read more (external link).

From Amnesty International