Amnesty International: Responding to the series of attacks leading to about 120 deaths and injuries in areas dominated by Hazara Shiite communities in west Kabul over the last few days, Zaman Sultani, Amnesty International’s South Asia regional researcher, said: “The systematic attacks on the minority Hazara Shiite community in Afghanistan may amount to crimes against humanity and should be unequivocally condemned.” Click here to read more (external link).