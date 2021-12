8am: Taliban Foreign Ministry chief Amir Khan Muttaqi met Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, the current president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), in Islamabad, the Taliban Foreign Ministry said. Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is one of Pakistan’s religious scholars who, during the previous government, repeatedly supported suicide and explosive attacks in Afghanistan and issued a fatwa on jihad in the country. Click here to read more (external link).