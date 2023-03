Ariana: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s [Taliban] defense ministry says it has repaired almost nearly 300 military vehicles that were trashed by the United States during its withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. Following the withdrawal, the US Department of Defense released a report stating that the US left behind around $7 billion worth of military equipment that had been transferred to the Afghan government over the course of 16 years. Click here to read more (external link).