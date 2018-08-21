All Militants Involved in Kabul Rocket Attack Likely to Be Dead – Reports

MOSCOW, August 21 (Sputnik) – All militants who were involved in a major rocket attack on the presidential palace in Kabul have likely been eliminated, local media reported Tuesday, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry.

Earlier in the day, Afghan media reported that the Taliban fired up to 22 rockets in Kabul during President Ashraf Ghani’s Eid al-Adha speech at a ceremony in the presidential palace. Preliminary information suggested that two militants were killed in clashes with the army. Following the attack, military helicopters launched strikes at a hideout of the radical movement.

The ministry’s spokesman, Najib Danish, said that the attack was apparently conducted by three militants, according to Khaama Press agency.

Danish also noted that two security personnel were injured during clashes with the attackers.

No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack yet.

The Taliban rejected the movement’s involvement in the attack, according to the Tolo News broadcaster.

The TV channel also reported that police had so far recovered fragments of 20 rockets that were launched by insurgents in Kabul.

The escalation in Kabul came just two days after Ghani announced a ceasefire with the Taliban timed to the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday. Ghani said that the truce would be in place only if the militants stuck to it and ceased hostilities. The Taliban, however, reportedly refused to declare a ceasefire.

