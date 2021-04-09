Al Qaeda Operates in 18 Afghan Provinces: Report

Tolo News: Al Qaeda and its regional affiliate, al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, continue to operate across Afghanistan despite repeated Taliban claims by the Taliban that the group is no longer present in the country, according to a report by Long War Journal. Badakhshan, Balkh, Faryab, Farah, Ghazni, Helmand, Jawzjan, Kapisa, Kabul, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Takhar, Urozgan, Zabul and Khost are the among those provinces where Al Qaeda has continues its foothold. Click here to read more (external link).