Al-Qaeda Members Killed in Taliban-Influenced Area in Farah: Zia

Yasin Zia

Tolo News: Gen. Yasin Zia, Chief of Army Staff, who is in south of the country following an increase in Taliban attacks, said on Thursday that more al-Qaeda members have been killed in operations by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in a Taliban-influenced area in Farah province in the last few days. “The Taliban still have close coordination and conduct operations with other terrorist organizations including al-Qaeda,” Zia said. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Security News

