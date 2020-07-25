formats

Al Qaeda is covertly active in 12 Afghan provinces: UN monitors

· 3 Comments

Al Qaeda leader, Ayman al-Zawahri

1TV: According to the report, al Qaeda leadership maintains close contact with the Haqqani Network. In February this year, al-Zawahiri met with Yahya Haqqani, the primary Haqqani Network contact with Al-Qaida since mid-2009, to discuss ongoing cooperation. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Al Qaeda is covertly active in 12 Afghan provinces: UN monitors

  1. I did not
    know
    that,
    the
    ((highly-paid)), UN monitors,
    were exclusively stationed
    to
    perform the
    dirty job
    of
    counting the individual numbers
    of
    the
    Al-Quida
    recruits
    in
    12 provinces
    of
    Afghanistan.
    =========
    YOU
    PROPLE
    ARE; JUST SICK !!!!!
    *

    Reply

