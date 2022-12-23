Al-Azhar Imam: Ban on Women’s Education Contradicts Sharia

Tolo News: The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed el-Tayeb on Thursday said that he “deeply” regrets the decision issued by the authorities in Afghanistan, preventing Afghan women’s access to university education and adding that it contradicts Islamic Sharia and conflicts with its explicit call for men and women to pursue knowledge from the cradle to the grave. Tayeb said he warns “Muslims and non-Muslims against believing or accepting the allegation that it banning women’s education is approved in Islam.” Click here to read more (external link).