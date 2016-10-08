Airstrikes kill 9 militants in eastern Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) — Up to nine militants loyal to the extremist Islamic State (IS) outfit were killed as their hideouts were attacked by aircrafts in eastern Afghanistan Friday night, local government official said Saturday.

The operations took place in Bandar village of Achin district in Nangarhar province. A vehicle of the armed insurgents was also destroyed, spokesman for provincial government Attaullah Khogiani said.

No civilian was hurt during the strike.

Nangarhar province, with Jalalabad as its capital located 120 km east of Kabul, has been the scene of IS activities since early 2015.

More Security News