Airstrike kills 6 IS militants in E. Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Six militants loyal to the Islamic State (IS) group were killed after unmanned plane targeted their hideouts in Achin district of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province Saturday night, spokesman for provincial government Attaullah Khogiani said Sunday.

According to the official, four of those killed in the raid were foreign nationals.

The official, however, did not reveal the nationalities of the killed foreign insurgents.

U.S. drones usually target militants’ hideouts in Afghanistan.

Nangarhar province with Jalalabad as its capital 120 km east of Kabul has been the scene of IS activities over the past nearly two years.

Other Security News