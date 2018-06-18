Airstrike Kills 2 IS-Affiliated Militants in Eastern Afghanistan – Reports

MOSCOW, June 18 (Sputnik) – Two militants affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) have been killed and one injured in an airstrike carried out by the Afghan forces in the country’s eastern Kunar province, local media reported Monday, citing the Afghan Defense Ministry.

The airstrike was carried out in response to shelling by militants in the province, the Khaama news agency reported.

Two militants affiliated with the IS terrorist group were killed in a similar operation in Kunar’s Wata Pur district last week.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency, including that of the IS and Taliban radical movement.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces supported by the US-led coalition have been conducting joint operations to combat terrorism across the country.

