Air strike in Helmand, The Brigade Commander and 20 Other Taliban Killed

8am: A source told Hasht-e-Subh that the attack took place on Thursday night, 17 September, on a Taliban brigade base in Grishk district of Helmand province. As a result of this air attack, including the commander of the Taliban brigade, 21 other Taliban have been killed. According to the source, in addition to the casualties, a number of facilities were also set on fire in this military center. No one has yet claimed responsibility for these attacks. The Taliban have not said anything about this. It should be noted that the Taliban have accused the US of violating Afghanistan’s airspace from time to time, but they do not confirm these attacks as of American attacks. Click here to read more (external link).