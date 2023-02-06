AIHRC Condemns Ill-Treatment of Elaha Delawarzai, Demands Her Unconditional Release

8am: Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) strongly condemned the inhumane treatment of Elaha Delawarzai and demanded her unconditional release. AIHRC issued a press release on Monday, condemning the forced marriage, kidnapping and unlawful detention of Elaha Delawarzai by the Taliban. AIHRC asked the UNAMA office in Kabul, the UN Special Rapporteur, the UN Women’s Committee, and organizations working on women’s rights, to work seriously for Elahah’s liberation and security. Ms. Delawarzai was arrested by the Taliban after her statements and is now in a Taliban prison in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).