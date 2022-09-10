Ahmad Shah Massoud’s Assassination Anniversary Commemorated in Silence

8am: It is the second anniversary of the assassination of Ahmad Shah Massoud, being commemorated in silence and without marching around the city by his followers and supporters. While the September 9 used to be official holiday in the government calendar and the day was being marked officially by the government. According to Article 41 of the labor law of the previous government, this day was a public holiday as the day of “Martyrdom of Ahmad Shah Massoud and the beginning of Martyr’s Week”. But the Taliban, group has removed this day from the country’s official calendar and did not allow his supporters to commemorate this day. Click here to read more (external link).