8am: The former deputy governor of Panjshir Kabir Vaseq has said that the leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF) Ahmad Massoud has traveled to some regional countries to attract aid to the NRF, Russia’s Tass news agency reported. The agency quoted Kabir Vaseq on Monday, (November 1) that Ahmad Massoud is in Tajikistan now. Click here to read more (external link).