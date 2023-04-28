Ahmad Massoud Pleads with World Not to Abandon Afghanistan

Khaama: Ahmad Massoud warned against engaging with the Taliban in an interview with The National while he was in Vienna for a conference of anti-Taliban figures, human rights activists and academicians. “If you think you can co-opt the Taliban with money and diplomatic ties, then you are gravely mistaken,” he warned. “Afghanistan has become an epic prison for its people and a safe haven for terrorist groups” and was also a country that could revisit the “catastrophic” events of the past, he added. Click here to read more (external link).