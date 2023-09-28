formats

AFJC: Taliban Restrict Access to Information with 13 Directives

8am: The Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) has reported that over the past two years, the Taliban have issued 13 directives systematically limiting media freedom and access to information in the country. On the occasion of the International Day for Universal Access to Information,” this organization released a statement on Thursday, September 28, asserting that the Taliban demonstrate indifference towards Afghanistan’s Access to Information Law. Click here to read more (external link).

