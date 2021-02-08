formats

Afghans tired of war but not ready to sell their soul: VP Saleh

Amrullah Saleh

1TV: The Afghan people are tired of war but they are not ready to sell their soul, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has said. Speakimg in an interview with US broadcaster PBS, Saleh said that US committed mistake by bypassing Afghan government and directly reaching out to Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).

