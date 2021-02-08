Afghans tired of war but not ready to sell their soul: VP Saleh

1TV: The Afghan people are tired of war but they are not ready to sell their soul, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has said. Speakimg in an interview with US broadcaster PBS, Saleh said that US committed mistake by bypassing Afghan government and directly reaching out to Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).
Man; *you are
as
confused
as
your
surrounding big boys !!!!!
*
*It takes
all
to
build
a civilized nation !
===
==
=
LET;
THE *PEOPLE
VOICE
THEIR
TRUE *ASPIRATIONS !!!!!
*
*THEY KNOW
WHETHER
WHAT
IS
GOOD FOR THEM;
IF,
YOU
GUYS
JUST LEAVE
THEM ALONE !
*