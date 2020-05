Michael Hughes: The Taliban and ISIS differ only in terms of geographic aspirations. They embrace similar extremist ideologies and envision a society regulated by a harsh religious code. They even share the same tactics – like suicide bombings – and recruit from each other’s flocks.

Despite what U.S. officials want the world to believe, the labels ascribed to these terrorist entities is, essentially, akin to what lawyers call making a distinction without a difference.

