Ariana: Afghans celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, across all provinces of Afghanistan, including Kabul, after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government declared the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday night. This despite Saudi Arabia announcing Saturday that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal had not been observed in Saudi Arabia. They declared Sunday the last day of Ramazan and Monday as the first day of Eid ul-Fitr. Click here to read more (external link).