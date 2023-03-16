Afghanistan’s Sports Administrations: An Uncertain Future

8am: Under the rule of the Taliban, Afghanistan‘s sports administrations have not only been deprived of progress, but have also regressed and become a source of social ruin. Led by Mutmaeen, the Taliban have used these national facilities to mobilize the youth and spread extremism. Those with terrorist records and those who have dealt with suicide vests and explosive barrels have been appointed to the provincial directorates and other branches of the National Olympic Committee and the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, and they have been promoting sportsmen, particularly teenagers, to advocate against civility and modern life. Click here to read more (external link).