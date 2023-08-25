Afghanistan’s new media law submitted to supreme leader for approval

Khaama: After two years of uncertainty and press restrictions, the Taliban has presented a draft for a new media law in Afghanistan, seeking approval from their leader. Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the de facto administration, revealed that the country’s new media law draft has been finished and forwarded to the supreme leader for approval. He underscored its adherence to media principles. Mujahid announced that once ratified in the coming days, this law will be extended to all media outlets. It permits foreign and international media to function in Afghanistan, contingent upon their adherence to the country’s internal regulations. Click here to read more (external link).

