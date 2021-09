Times of Israel: Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan last month, the country’s last remaining Jew, 62-year-old Zebulon Simantov, has fled the country, according to Tuesday reports. With the United States’ complete withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August leaving the country in the hands of the extremist group, Simantov crossed the border to a neighboring country over the weekend, the Kan public broadcaster reported. Click here to read more (external link).