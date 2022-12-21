Afghanistan’s Drug Trade Flourishes Under the Ruling Taliban Regime

Khaama: After taking power last August, the Taliban promised to crack down on narcotics and explicitly ban the production, processing and sale of illicit drugs. On the contrary, the drug trade in Afghanistan did not only remain untouched but boomed to a great extent. The number of drug addicts including men, women and young children living in the worst possible conditions under the bridges is overwhelming. “My husband was an addict, he convinced me to take drugs. He died some time ago, and I joined a group of addicts for I had no place to live and none of my relatives would accept me,” a female drug addict said, Sky News reported in a video recorded from the scene. Click here to read more (external link).