Afghanistan’s cricket team under fire as players meet with Taliban and say “politics” shouldn’t stop sports

CBS News: The national cricket team’s players and board members have met on multiple occasions with Taliban leaders, including the head of the notorious Haqqani network, and posed for photos with them. Sirajuddin Haqqani is the current acting Minister of the Interior under the Taliban regime. The FBI has offered $10 million to anyone who can provide information that leads to his arrest. The U.S. says his Haqqani network was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Afghans and dozens of American forces, many of them in suicide attacks, across Afghanistan during the two-decade war. Holding meetings with such figures has eroded support for even Afghanistan’s most beloved cricketers. Click here to read more (external link).