Afghanistan’s Bare Dastarkhaans Reveal Rising Poverty, Hunger Under The Taliban

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 triggered the collapse of Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy, leading to rising food prices and soaring unemployment. The economic crunch has fueled a hunger crisis in the country of some 40 million people. According to the United Nations, a staggering 95 percent of Afghans are not getting enough to eat. That is reflected in the dastarkhaans — or dining rugs — in Afghan households. Families from across the country, some of whom were unwilling to reveal their names due to safety concerns, sent photos of their bare dastarkhaans to RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. Click here to view (external link).