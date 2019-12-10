Afghanistan war will end in weeks if Pakistan denies safe haven to Taliban: US senator

1TV: The war in Afghanistan will end in a matter of weeks if Pakistan denies safe haven to the Taliban, US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday. While the US is holding talks with the Taliban, Graham said that it should start negotiating with Pakistan. “As to negotiating with the Taliban, I think we got this wrong. I think what we should do is start negotiating with Pakistan. If Pakistan denied the Taliban safe haven in Pakistan, the war in Afghanistan would end in a matter of weeks,” Graham said in an interview to Fox News. Click here to read more (external link).

