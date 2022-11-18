Afghanistan to Lose $1 Billion Due to Restrictions on Women’s Work, Says UNDP

8am: The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) says that restricting women from working costs the Afghan economy $1 billion. The aid group tweeted on Friday (November 18th) that Afghanistan is estimated to lose $1 billion due to restrictions on women’s right to work. Following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, women’s freedom to work has been severely restricted, and international organizations report a 32% decrease in women-owned small businesses. Click here to read more (external link).

