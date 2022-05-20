Afghanistan: The Taliban’s first fall and an opening for Tajik journalists

Euraisanet: The year was 2001, the month was September and Tajik reporter Khurshed Nazarov was a man on a mission. His bosses at Russia’s state-funded RTR broadcaster had dispatched him to northern Afghanistan to get the interview that every journalist traveling there wanted: Ahmad Shah Massoud. The legendary anti-Soviet turned anti-Taliban commander was a figure of global renown. He even overshadowed ally ​​Burhanuddin Rabbani, the man who was recognized by much of the world as Afghanistan’s president, even as the hardline Taliban controlled the vast bulk of the country’s territory. Click here to read more (external link).