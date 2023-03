NRA: The Taliban also went door to door, confiscating firearms during this time under the guise of keeping people safe, as one Taliban spokesperson told Reuters. Such action is a hallmark of totalitarian, oppressive governments. Now, the Taliban is reportedly using records of firearms owners as a method to track who worked with Americans during our country’s time in Afghanistan to then “target them for retribution, according to a U.S. government report.” Click here to read more (external link).