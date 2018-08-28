Afghanistan, Russia To Co-Host Future Moscow Talks: MoFA

Tolo News: Representatives from the two countries are drawing up a schedule for such talks, that are aimed at promoting political support for intra-Afghan dialogue, said Nasir Andisha, Acting Deputy Foreign Minister for Management and Resources. “Delegations from Afghanistan, the Russian Federation, the Central Asian countries and Afghanistan’s partners are working on a timeline and agenda for the meeting. We will determine the time based on a consensus,” Andisha said. Click here to read more (external link).

Ariana News: In the meantime, some of the former Taliban members claim that after the delay, the Taliban group would not attend the next summit. “The delay in Moscow summit caused U.S. peace efforts to face doubts and incertitude. It was better for the Afghan government and U.S. to participate the summit. Now it seems that the Afghan government follows its policy through the U.S. strategy,” Nazar Muhammad Motmaeen, an ex-Taliban member added. Click here to read more (external link).