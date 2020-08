Tolo News: All schools were reopened in Afghanistan five months after they were shutdown following the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Based on the government’s reopening strategy, the private schools will be allowed to resume their regular schooling from the first grade to grade 12, while in state-run schools only students in the 10th, 11th and 12th grades will be allowed to resume studies. Click here to read more (external link).

