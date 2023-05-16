Afghanistan Remains World’s Worst Humanitarian Crisis: HRW

Khaama: Human Rights Watch said on Monday that Afghanistan remains one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. The organization said in a statement that two-thirds of the country’s population is food insecure, including 875,000 children facing acute malnutrition and women and girls remain most at risk. Since the Taliban took control of the country in August 2021, the amount of international aid has abruptly lost on one side, and the introduction of repressive policies, including banning women from working with the UN agencies by the de facto authorities, has worsened the situation. Click here to read more (external link).