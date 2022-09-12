Afghanistan remains a cauldron of terrorists

The Washington Examiner: The Taliban continue to embrace rule by terror. In addition to carrying out ruthless reprisal killings against former government personnel, the group is said to employ child soldiers and may have trained a brigade of suicide bombers. Numerous sources also suggest that the Taliban are creating a system of madrassas throughout Afghanistan. For panelist Crystal Bayat, a human rights activist from Afghanistan, these madrassas demonstrate the Taliban’s plan “to indoctrinate and brainwash” Afghan youth. Click here to read more (external link).