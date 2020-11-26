Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index

Ariana: According to Global Terrorism Index 2020 Afghanistan remains the country most impacted by terrorism and was subjected to 26 of the world’s 50 worst terrorist attacks last year. The report stated that while terrorism deaths in the country declined in 2019 for the first time in three years, the Taliban remained the world’s deadliest terrorist group. Click here to read more (external link).
*YES;
====
%100
All professional foreigners:
==========================
INTERNATIONAL WAR CRIMINALS
==========================
THE IMPOSITIONS
FROM
THE WESTERN WORLD
ON
PEOPLE OF AFGHANISTAN !!!!’
*