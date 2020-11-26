formats

Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index

· 1 Comment

Taliban militants (file photo)

Ariana: According to Global Terrorism Index 2020 Afghanistan remains the country most impacted by terrorism and was subjected to 26 of the world’s 50 worst terrorist attacks last year.  The report stated that while terrorism deaths in the country declined in 2019 for the first time in three years, the Taliban remained the world’s deadliest terrorist group. Click here to read more (external link).

One thought on “Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index

  1. *YES;
    ====
    %100
    All professional foreigners:
    ==========================
    INTERNATIONAL WAR CRIMINALS
    ==========================
    THE IMPOSITIONS
    FROM
    THE WESTERN WORLD
    ON
    PEOPLE OF AFGHANISTAN !!!!’
    *

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *