Ariana: Gallup said Afghans' lives were already in a tailspin before the [Taliban] Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) returned to power in 2021. Most Afghans were struggling to afford food and shelter, few felt safe, and they saw their lives getting worse with every passing year, it said. Gallup surveys conducted in August and September — as the U.S. withdrew and IEA [Taliban] took control — reveal Afghans were losing the remaining joy that they had, the report said.