Al Jazeera | October 10, 2018: Afghanistan’s government is trying new ways to help young men who fought with the Taliban. Some of them are as young as 12 and have been sentenced for offences such as attempted suicide bombing or possessing roadside explosive devices. Prison authorities are converting what were once cells into classrooms, using education and games and a more compassionate approach to reverse what they describe as Taliban brainwashing. Al Jazeera Tony Birtley reports from Kabul.