Afghanistan Is Trying to Save Its Child Bombers

Foreign Policy: In a Kabul clinic, staff struggle to help teenagers drafted by the Taliban. A report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) in 2016 noted that the Taliban had been training and deploying teenagers for a range of military operations, especially for the placement of IEDs. Emotional manipulation plays an important role in convincing the children to join the insurgency—but so does the detritus left behind by nearly two decades of war.“We see a lot of cases of depression and trauma,” said Yasin Qurbani, a therapist who has been working with children at the rehabilitation center for more than seven years. “Some of them had their family member killed in front of them. They were told that the foreign forces had insulted their religion and culture. They want revenge. Click here to read more (external link).