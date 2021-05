Business Insider: The US is leaving behind a flourishing, violent trade in heroin and crystal meth in Afghanistan. The Om weed, which contains the key ingredient for making meth, grows wild in the mountains. One in 10 Afghans are said to be involved in the drug trade, about as many as are said to be addicted. Afghanistan’s drug trade generates an estimated $35 million a month for the Taliban and drug gangs. Click here to read more (external link).