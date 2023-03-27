Afghanistan girls’ education: ‘When I see the boys going to school, it hurts’

BBC News: “Every day I wake up with the hope of going back to school. They [the Taliban] keep saying they will open schools. But it’s been almost two years now. I don’t believe them. It breaks my heart,” says 17-year-old Habiba. She blinks and bites her lip trying hard not to tear up. Habiba and her former classmates Mahtab and Tamana are among hundreds of thousands of teenage girls who have been barred from attending secondary school in most of Afghanistan by the Taliban – the only country to take such action. Click here to read more (external link).