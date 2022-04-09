Afghanistan Freedom Front Forces Claims of Attacking the Taliban Bases in Four Provinces

8am: The AFF sent a statement to Hasht-e Subh on Saturday, April 9, claiming their attacks were carried out last night on the Taliban bases in Parwan, Badakhshan, Kandahar, and Baghlan provinces. According to the statement, four Taliban rebels are killed and six others injured. In addition to National Resistance Front led by Ahmad Massoud, the Afghanistan Freedom Front has recently emerged with the motive of fighting against the Taliban regime to restore democracy and human rights in the country. Click here to read more (external link).

