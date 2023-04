Khaama: Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF) confirmed the death of its senior Commander, Akmal Ameer, on Sunday. According to the statement released by the Front, the Taliban has taken the bodies of Ameer and his comrades to the Parwan Hospital. The statement added that the bodies were disrespected “by the Taliban.” Meanwhile, the Taliban released several photos on Sunday, April 16, showing Ameer was shot in the mouth. Click here to read more (external link).