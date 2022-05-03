Afghanistan falls 34 places in World Press Freedom Index

Ariana: Afghanistan moved 34 places down to No. 156 on a 2022 international ranking by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) released on Tuesday. The media watchdog said the Islamic Emirate’s rise to power in Afghanistan has had serious repercussions for the respect of press freedom and the safety of journalists, especially women. It said that 43 percent of Afghan media outlets disappeared in the space of three months after the fall of the previous government. Click here to read more (external link).

